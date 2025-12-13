Western Michigan visits Iowa after Griffith’s 28-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on Iowa after Jalen Griffith scored 28 points in Western Michigan’s 83-73 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-0 at home. Iowa is second in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 1-4 away from home. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC giving up 78.3 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Iowa makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Western Michigan scores 13.8 more points per game (76.7) than Iowa gives up (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Tavion Banks is shooting 55.4% and averaging 9.1 points.

Griffith is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.