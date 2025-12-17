Western Michigan Broncos take on the Dayton Flyers in cross-conference matchup

Dayton Flyers (5-5, 0-1 A-10) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits…

Dayton Flyers (5-5, 0-1 A-10) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-5)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Western Michigan for a non-conference matchup.

The Broncos have gone 1-2 at home. Western Michigan has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Flyers are 1-3 on the road. Dayton gives up 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 65.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 68.1 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailey Starks is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Nile Muguira Orbe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Nayo Lear is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Fatima Ibrahim is averaging 9.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.