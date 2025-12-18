Western Kentucky visits Elisaldez and Chattanooga

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-6) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-5) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Western…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-6) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-5)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Western Kentucky after Caia Elisaldez scored 23 points in Chattanooga’s 81-51 victory against the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Mocs have gone 3-2 in home games. Chattanooga is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Toppers are 2-3 on the road. Western Kentucky is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Chattanooga averages 65.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 63.5 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Corbitt is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Mocs. Elisaldez is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jeniffer Silva is averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 blocks for the Lady Toppers. Torri James is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.