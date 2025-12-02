Western Kentucky Lady Toppers take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in out-of-conference contest

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (3-4) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tia…

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (3-4)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tia Shelling and Western Kentucky host Vivian Onugha and Florida Atlantic in non-conference action.

The Lady Toppers are 2-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 1-2 in road games. Florida Atlantic ranks third in the AAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky averages 58.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 65.4 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 65.9 points per game, 0.5 more than the 65.4 Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torri James is shooting 46.5% and averaging 8.9 points for the Lady Toppers. Tatum Boettjer is averaging 4.7 points.

Grace Carstensen is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.6 points. Onugha is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.