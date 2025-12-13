Western Illinois visits North Dakota on 5-game road slide

Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-7) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-8) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-7) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-8)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois will aim to break its five-game road slide when the Leathernecks take on North Dakota.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-3 at home. North Dakota has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leathernecks are 0-5 in road games. Western Illinois gives up 75.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 68.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 76.1 North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Marley Curtis is averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 10.5 points.

