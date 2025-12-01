Western Illinois visits Drake following Quinn’s 31-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-6) at Drake Bulldogs (5-3) Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Western…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-6) at Drake Bulldogs (5-3)

Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Western Illinois after Jalen Quinn scored 31 points in Drake’s 84-74 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in home games. Drake ranks third in the MVC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilguens Jr. Exacte averaging 4.6.

The Leathernecks are 0-4 on the road. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Drake’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 68.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 65.4 Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Appelhans is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.4 points. Quinn is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.5 points.

Francis Okwuosah is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Lucas Lorenzen is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

