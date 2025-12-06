Western Illinois takes on Drake after Nicastro’s 32-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-6) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) at Drake Bulldogs (1-6)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Drake after Mia Nicastro scored 32 points in Western Illinois’ 90-55 win over the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 at home. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Taylor averaging 4.7.

The Leathernecks are 1-1 in road games. Western Illinois is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Drake is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points. Grace Knutson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.7 points.

Nicastro is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Raegan McCowan is averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

