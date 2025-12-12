Western Illinois plays North Dakota, looks to end road skid

Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-7) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-8) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-7) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-8)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits North Dakota looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 in home games. North Dakota gives up 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Leathernecks have gone 0-5 away from home. Western Illinois allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 68.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 76.1 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Zach Kraft is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 10.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.