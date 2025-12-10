Western Carolina visits Virginia Tech on 5-game road skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Catamounts take on Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is 7-2 against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 0-5 on the road. Western Carolina ranks eighth in the SoCon allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Virginia Tech averages 82.0 points, 5.7 more per game than the 76.3 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 11.2 points.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.