Western Carolina plays Virginia Tech on 5-game road slide

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -19.5;…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -19.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will look to break its five-game road skid when the Catamounts visit Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 5-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech averages 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Catamounts are 0-5 on the road. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 14.1 assists per game led by Tahlan Pettway averaging 3.0.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 77.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 73.6 Virginia Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Amani Hansberry is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.1 points.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.