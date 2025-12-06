Western Carolina plays Queens (NC) on home skid

Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-8)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Queens (NC) looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Catamounts have gone 2-3 in home games. Western Carolina is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals have gone 1-4 away from home. Queens (NC) averages 20.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Western Carolina averages 58.2 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 73.1 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Hollifield is shooting 29.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Catamounts. Betsey Burnett is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Brenae Jones-Grant is averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 11.9 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

