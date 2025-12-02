Western Carolina faces South Carolina Upstate, aims to stop home slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) at Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Catamounts have gone 2-2 at home. Western Carolina is fifth in the SoCon with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ellie Richardson averaging 3.3.

The Spartans are 0-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate gives up 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

Western Carolina’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 57.9 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 69.0 Western Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Hollifield is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.9%.

Cassie Gallagher is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.