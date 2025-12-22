West Virginia hosts James and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -41.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on West Virginia after Michael James scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 96-49 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-0 in home games. West Virginia ranks fifth in college basketball allowing 60.9 points per game while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is fifth in the SWAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Delkedric Holmes averaging 2.7.

West Virginia averages 75.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 90.7 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 65.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 60.9 West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 17.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 20.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

