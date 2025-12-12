West leads UTEP against Hawaii after 21-point outing

UTEP Miners (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-2, 2-0 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits…

UTEP Miners (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-2, 2-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Hawaii after Jamal West scored 21 points in UTEP’s 75-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-1 on their home court. Hawaii is second in the Big West with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Quandre Bullock averaging 5.3.

The Miners are 0-2 in road games. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Hawaii scores 81.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 72.4 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Hunter Erickson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Jones is averaging 14.5 points for the Miners. West is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

