West Georgia visits Wilkinson and No. 25 Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (6-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Georgia faces West Georgia after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 26 points in Georgia’s 112-82 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Georgia averages 99.5 points and has outscored opponents by 27.9 points per game.

The Wolves are 2-3 on the road. West Georgia ranks third in the ASUN with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Shelton Williams-Dryden averaging 8.9.

Georgia averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.5 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is averaging 17.9 points and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.0 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 99.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

