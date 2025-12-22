West Georgia visits Wilkinson and No. 25 Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (6-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -35.5; over/under…

West Georgia Wolves (6-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-1)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -35.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Georgia hosts West Georgia after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 26 points in Georgia’s 112-82 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 on their home court. Georgia averages 99.5 points and has outscored opponents by 27.9 points per game.

The Wolves are 2-3 in road games. West Georgia averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Georgia scores 99.5 points, 20.9 more per game than the 78.6 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bulldogs. Marcus Millender is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 17 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 99.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

