West Georgia plays Troy following Williams-Dryden’s 21-point showing

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Troy Trojans (5-4) Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under…

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Troy Trojans (5-4)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Troy after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 82-66 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Trojans are 1-0 on their home court. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.8.

The Wolves have gone 1-3 away from home. West Georgia is ninth in the ASUN with 13.3 assists per game led by Chas Lewless averaging 3.6.

Troy averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 76.3 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 81.7 Troy allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Campbell is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 15.9 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1%.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 15.7 points.

