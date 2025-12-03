Wessler scores 21 points, Hodge’s late FTs lift UNC Wilmington over Marshall 70-69

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler scored 21 points and Nolan Hodge secured the victory with a pair of free…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler scored 21 points and Nolan Hodge secured the victory with a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left as UNC Wilmington took down Marshall 70-69 on Wednesday.

Wessler had 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (8-1). Hodge scored 20 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor and 11 for 14 from the line. Madison Durr finished with 11 points. The Seahawks picked up their seventh straight win.

The Thundering Herd (5-3) were led by Noah Otshudi, who posted 18 points and four assists. Marshall got 12 points and six rebounds from Wilson Dubinsky. Jalen Speer also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Wessler put up eight points in the first half for UNC Wilmington, who led 31-29 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.