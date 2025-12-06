Wells’ game-winner leads Oakland over Toledo, 98-97

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Ziare Wells led Oakland with 21 points, including the game-winning jump shot with 10 seconds…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Ziare Wells led Oakland with 21 points, including the game-winning jump shot with 10 seconds remaining, and the Golden Grizzlies knocked off Toledo 98-97 on Saturday.

Wells added five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League). Brody Robinson scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Tuburu Niavalurua had 18 points and went 9 of 16 from the field.

Leroy Blyden Jr. led the Rockets (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jaylan Ouwinga added 16 points and seven rebounds for Toledo. Sonny Wilson also had 16 points and six assists.

Wells scored 10 points in the first half and Oakland went into the break trailing 48-45. Michael Houge scored 13 second-half points. Oakland outscored Toledo by four points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

