Wells’ 21 lead Northern Kentucky over Cleveland State 95-80 in Horizon League opener

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — LJ Wells’ 21 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 95-80 to open Horizon League play on Wednesday.

Wells also had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Norse (7-2). Tae Dozier, Donovan Oday and Kael Robinson all added 17 points. The Norse picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jaidon Lipscomb led the way for the Vikings (3-7) with 23 points and two steals. Cleveland State also got 20 points, five assists and three steals from Tre Beard. David Giddens also recorded 14 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Kentucky visits Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State plays Detroit Mercy at home.

