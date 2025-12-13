Welling puts up 18, Utah Valley defeats UC Santa Barbara 68-53

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hayden Welling had 18 points in Utah Valley’s 68-53 victory against UC Santa Barbara on…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hayden Welling had 18 points in Utah Valley’s 68-53 victory against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Welling shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Wolverines (8-3). Tyler Hendricks scored 13 points and added three steals. Noah Taitz shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Gauchos (8-3) were led in scoring by Colin Smith, who finished with 10 points and two steals. UCSB also got eight points and 10 rebounds from Zion Sensley. Marvin McGhee had eight points and three steals. The Gauchos ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

