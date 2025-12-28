Weeks leads Southern Miss against LSU after 25-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at LSU Tigers (11-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at LSU Tigers (11-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays LSU after Tylik Weeks scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 93-86 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. LSU has a 9-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Southern Miss is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

LSU scores 88.9 points, 16.4 more per game than the 72.5 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Nwoko is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Brumfield is averaging 7.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Weeks is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

