Weber State visits Portland State for conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (6-7) at Portland State Vikings (4-8)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyleigh Brown and Portland State host Antoniette Emma-Nnopu and Weber State in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Vikings are 3-3 on their home court. Portland State is seventh in the Big Sky with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ajae Yoakum averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 1-5 in road games. Weber State leads the Big Sky with 15.5 assists. Sydney White leads the Wildcats with 3.9.

Portland State scores 66.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 64.8 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 18.2 points for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 11.8 points, six rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Lanae Billy is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.9 points. Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

