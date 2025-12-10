Weber State plays UMKC on 4-game road slide

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at UMKC Roos (1-8) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5;…

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at UMKC Roos (1-8)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Wildcats visit UMKC.

The Roos are 1-2 in home games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 66.9 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 15.7 assists per game led by Tijan Saine averaging 4.3.

UMKC averages 66.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 85.0 points per game, 1.4 more than the 83.6 UMKC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmello Branch is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, while averaging 9.6 points. CJ Evans is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.1 points.

Jace Whiting is shooting 54.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Trevor Henning is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

