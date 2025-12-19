Weber State hosts Utah Tech after Suarez’s 26-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (5-6) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-6) at Weber State Wildcats (5-6)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Utah Tech after Edwin Suarez scored 26 points in Weber State’s 90-74 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Weber State scores 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-4 in road games. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

Weber State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tijan Saine is averaging 11 points and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jace Whiting is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Bolanga averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. Ethan Potter is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

