Weber State hosts Portland State following Miller’s 22-point outing

Portland State Vikings (6-5) at Weber State Wildcats (6-7)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Weber State after Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points in Portland State’s 63-61 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 at home. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 15.6 assists per game led by Tijan Saine averaging 4.1.

The Vikings are 2-4 on the road. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Weber State scores 83.5 points, 13.0 more per game than the 70.5 Portland State allows. Portland State scores 6.2 more points per game (80.2) than Weber State gives up (74.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Whiting is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Saine is averaging 13.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Miller is shooting 54.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

