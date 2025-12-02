Weber State faces South Dakota State, looks to break 3-game slide

Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber…

Weber State Wildcats (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 on their home court. South Dakota State averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 6.4.

South Dakota State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Weber State averages 63.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.3 South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 21.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6%.

Lanae Billy is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.7 points. Emma-Nnopu is averaging 15 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.

