Webb scores 32 as Georgia Southern takes down Louisiana Tech 77-69

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Spudd Webb’s 32 points led Georgia Southern over Louisiana Tech 77-69 on Wednesday.

Webb also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Dwayne Williams Jr. scored 15 points and Tyren Moore finished with 10 points.

DJ Dudley led the Bulldogs (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Sir Issac Herron added 10 points for Louisiana Tech. Kaden Cooper also had nine points.

Georgia Southern took the lead with 6:08 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Webb led the team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them ahead 33-27 at the break. Williams scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Georgia Southern to the eight-point victory.

