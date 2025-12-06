Webb leads Georgia Southern against Gardner-Webb after 32-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-10) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-10)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Gardner-Webb after Spudd Webb scored 32 points in Georgia Southern’s 77-69 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-1 at home. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Hogarth averaging 4.7.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andres Burney averaging 2.3.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hudson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 9.8 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 9.8 points.

Tyren Moore averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Webb is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

