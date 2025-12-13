Watts leads Denver against Kansas

Denver Pioneers (4-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-2) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Kansas after Coryn…

Denver Pioneers (4-6) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Kansas after Coryn Watts scored 30 points in Denver’s 92-68 victory over the MSU Denver Roadrunners.

The Jayhawks are 5-0 on their home court. Kansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 1-4 on the road. Denver is seventh in the Summit scoring 60.7 points per game and is shooting 37.8%.

Kansas makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Denver has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Denver averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 48.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 11.1 points.

Watts averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Laia Monclova is averaging nine points and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.