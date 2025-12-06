Washington visits No. 24 USC following Steinbach’s 29-point game

Washington Huskies (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Washington Huskies (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays No. 24 USC after Hannes Steinbach scored 29 points in Washington’s 82-80 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans have gone 3-0 in home games. USC averages 90.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is fourth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Steinbach averaging 5.0.

USC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than USC allows.

The Trojans and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Rice averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 46.9% and averaging 20.9 points.

Wesley Yates III is averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

