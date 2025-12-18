Washington visits Heimbrodt and Seattle U

Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-2) Seattle; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U…

Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-2)

Seattle; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays Washington after Will Heimbrodt scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 79-78 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Redhawks are 6-1 in home games. Seattle U has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 2-1 on the road. Washington scores 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Seattle U’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quimari Peterson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals. Wesley Yates III is averaging 16 points and 1.7 steals.

