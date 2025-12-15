Washington State visits Valenzuela and Seton Hall

Washington State Cougars (1-10) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-3, 1-0 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Washington State Cougars (1-10) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-3, 1-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Washington State after Mariana Valenzuela scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 69-63 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Pirates are 4-1 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Valenzuela leads the Pirates with 8.4 boards.

The Cougars have gone 0-2 away from home. Washington State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Seton Hall averages 73.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Valenzuela is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.3 points.

Eleonora Villa is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.8 points. Charlotte Abraham is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

