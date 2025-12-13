Washington State visits USC after Baker-Mazara’s 31-point outing

Washington State Cougars (3-7) at USC Trojans (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC…

Washington State Cougars (3-7) at USC Trojans (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Washington State after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 31 points in USC’s 94-81 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Trojans are 3-1 in home games. USC is eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Jacob Cofie paces the Trojans with 6.8 boards.

The Cougars are 0-2 on the road. Washington State ranks ninth in the WCC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by ND Okafor averaging 5.8.

USC’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 76.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 78.5 USC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker-Mazara is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Ezra Ausar is shooting 65.1% and averaging 17.2 points.

Aaron Glass is averaging 16.6 points for the Cougars. Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 9.8 points.

