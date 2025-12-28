Washington State visits Portland following Glass ‘ 24-point game

Washington State Cougars (5-8) at Portland Pilots (7-6) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under…

Washington State Cougars (5-8) at Portland Pilots (7-6)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Portland after Aaron Glass scored 24 points in Washington State’s 84-78 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Pilots are 7-2 in home games. Portland averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cougars are 0-3 in road games. Washington State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland scores 81.7 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 77.3 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Portland allows.

The Pilots and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikah Ballew is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 11.5 points. Timo George is shooting 69.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Glass averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Eemeli Yalaho is shooting 53.6% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

