Washington State visits Portland after Glass ‘ 24-point game

Washington State Cougars (5-8) at Portland Pilots (7-6)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits Portland after Aaron Glass scored 24 points in Washington State’s 84-78 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Pilots have gone 7-2 in home games. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Williams averaging 3.9.

The Cougars are 0-3 on the road. Washington State ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Portland makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (46.9%). Washington State averages 76.2 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 81.9 Portland allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikah Ballew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Joel Foxwell is averaging 13 points and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Glass is averaging 15.9 points for the Cougars. Rihards Vavers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

