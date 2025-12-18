Washington State visits Collins and Pennsylvania

Washington State Cougars (1-11) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Washington State after…

Washington State Cougars (1-11) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Washington State after Katie Collins scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 65-52 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Quakers have gone 3-1 at home. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League with 15.4 assists per game led by Mataya Gayle averaging 3.8.

The Cougars are 0-3 in road games. Washington State is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Pennsylvania averages 66.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 5.2 more points per game (58.7) than Pennsylvania gives up to opponents (53.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Quakers. Saniah Caldwell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Charlotte Abraham is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Eleonora Villa is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

