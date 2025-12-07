Washington State takes on Nevada, looks to break 3-game slide

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3) at Washington State Cougars (3-6) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3) at Washington State Cougars (3-6)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State heads into the matchup with Nevada as losers of three in a row.

The Cougars are 2-2 on their home court. Washington State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack have gone 0-1 away from home. Nevada is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Washington State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Nevada’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (49.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars. ND Okafor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 62.9%.

Corey Camper Jr. is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.9 points. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14.3 points and four assists.

