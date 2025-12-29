Washington State plays conference rival Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-6, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (2-12, 1-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-6, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (2-12, 1-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Loyola Marymount in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Cougars are 1-5 in home games. Washington State is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 0-1 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount has a 3-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Washington State scores 59.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 60.4 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Washington State has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 17.1 points for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jess Lawson is averaging 14.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

