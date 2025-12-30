Washington State faces Seattle U on 3-game win streak

Washington State Cougars (6-8, 1-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-3, 0-1 WCC) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (6-8, 1-0 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-3, 0-1 WCC)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cougars take on Seattle U.

The Redhawks have gone 7-2 at home. Seattle U has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Washington State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Seattle U makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Washington State averages 8.9 more points per game (75.5) than Seattle U allows (66.6).

The Redhawks and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jerone Morton is averaging 5.9 points for the Cougars. Aaron Glass is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

