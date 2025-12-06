Washington State Cougars face the Nevada Wolf Pack on 3-game losing streak

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3) at Washington State Cougars (3-6) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State comes…

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-3) at Washington State Cougars (3-6)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State comes into the matchup against Nevada after losing three games in a row.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 in home games. Washington State averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolf Pack have gone 0-1 away from home. Nevada averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Washington State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.3 points. ND Okafor is shooting 62.9% and averaging 9.9 points.

Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

