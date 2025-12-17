Washington State Cougars and the Eastern Washington Eagles square off in Spokane, Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-8) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5;…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) vs. Washington State Cougars (3-8)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Washington State square off at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The Cougars have a 3-8 record against non-conference oppponents. Washington State has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have a 2-8 record against non-conference oppponents. Eastern Washington has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

Washington State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 78.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the 78.5 Washington State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 51.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Eagles. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 11.3 points.

