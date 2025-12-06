Washington, Reeves Jr. each score 23 and Georgia Tech tops Monmouth 79-67

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington and Kowacie Reeves Jr. each scored 23 points and Georgia Tech finished strong to defeat…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington and Kowacie Reeves Jr. each scored 23 points and Georgia Tech finished strong to defeat Monmouth 79-67 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

There were 12 lead changes and a handful of ties in the first 12 1/2 minutes of the second half. The Yellow Jackets finally took control by holding the Hawks to eight points in an eight-minute stretch, building a 79-64 lead in the final minute.

Reeves scored 23 — his career high — for the second straight game. For Washington, a transfer from Pacific, 23 points is his season high. His career high of 40 came against Washington State in January.

Mouhamed Sylla scored 13 points for Georgia Tech (6-4). Washington added eight rebounds and six assists.

Stefanos Spartalis scored 14 points and Justin Ray had 13 for Monmouth (5-5). Jason Rivera-Torres and Cornelius Robinson Jr. added 11 points each.

Georgia Tech led 20-12 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the first half but Monmouth got hot from 3-point distance, hitting 4 of 6 3s on the way to a 31-29 lead before Georgia Tech went ahead 32-31 at halftime. Before that closing stretch, Monmouth was 1 for 9 from deep.

Georgia Tech shot 36% and had eight turnovers in the first half. Monmouth shot 31% with only three turnovers.

The only previous matchup between Georgia Tech and Monmouth was a 96-66 home win for the Yellow Jackets in 1985.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Marist on Dec. 16.

Monmouth: at Fairfield on Dec. 14.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.