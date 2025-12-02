Washington plays UCLA, aims for 5th straight home win

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Washington Huskies (5-2) Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its…

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Washington Huskies (5-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Huskies take on UCLA.

The Huskies are 3-0 on their home court. Washington ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 7.5.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. UCLA scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Washington makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). UCLA averages 77.0 points per game, 4.6 more than the 72.4 Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Bruins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13 points and 1.9 steals. Wesley Yates III is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.9 points.

Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.8 points for the Bruins. Trent Perry is averaging 11.0 points.

