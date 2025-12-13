Washington hosts Southern Utah after Feroah’s 27-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-7) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-7) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -26.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Washington after Jaiden Feroah scored 27 points in Southern Utah’s 81-70 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies have gone 3-1 at home. Washington is fifth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Hannes Steinbach averaging 5.3.

The Thunderbirds are 0-6 on the road. Southern Utah is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Washington’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Yates III is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Quimari Peterson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Elijah Duval is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunderbirds. Feroah is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

