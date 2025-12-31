Washington hosts No. 6 Michigan after Howell’s 23-point game

Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts No. 6 Michigan after Avery Howell scored 23 points in Washington’s 94-73 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Huskies are 9-0 on their home court. Washington is 9-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolverines have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is seventh in college basketball with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Te’Yala Delfosse averaging 3.1.

Washington scores 74.5 points, 18.2 more per game than the 56.3 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Washington allows.

The Huskies and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Howell is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Mila Holloway is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 92.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

