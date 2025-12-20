Washington, Fleming and Reeves each score 20 as Georgia Tech beats Lafayette 95-81

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington had 20 points, 10 assists and three steals, Akai Fleming and Kowacie Reeves Jr. also…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Washington had 20 points, 10 assists and three steals, Akai Fleming and Kowacie Reeves Jr. also scored 20 points, and Georgia Tech beat Lafayette 95-81 on Saturday.

Fleming made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and Reeves finished with nine rebounds. Peyton Marshall scored 10 for Georgia Tech (7-4).

Mark Butler had 20 points and eight assists, and Caleb Williams also finished with 20 points to go with six assists for Lafayette (3-10). Andrew Phillips scored 15 points and Christian Humphrey-Rembert added 12 and eight rebounds.

Washington and Chas Kelley III each hit a 3-pointer before Marshall threw down a dunk that capped a tiebreaking 12-0 run almost nine minutes into the game and the Yellow Jackets never trailed again.

Phillips hit a 3-pointer and Butler followed with a layup that trimmed Lafayette’s deficit to a point with 14:48 left in the second half. Shareef Jackson’s layup about three minutes later made it 61-59 but Georgia Tech scored 14 of the next 18 points to pull away.

The Yellow Jackets made 30 of 60 from the field, shot 56% (9 of 16) from behind the arc, and hit 87% from the free-throw line, where they outscored Lafayette 26-10.

Up next

Lafayette opens Patriot League play at home against Colgate on New Year’s Eve.

Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M on Friday.

