Washington and the Illinois State Redbirds take on conference foe Northern Iowa

Illinois State Redbirds (4-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Doneelah Washington…

Illinois State Redbirds (4-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Doneelah Washington and Illinois State take on Elise Jaeger and Northern Iowa on Wednesday.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 in home games. Northern Iowa leads the MVC with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaeger averaging 11.3.

The Redbirds have gone 1-1 away from home. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Washington averaging 9.5.

Northern Iowa is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 10.1 more points per game (71.9) than Northern Iowa gives up (61.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Wharton is shooting 37.7% and averaging 10.5 points for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Addison Martin is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Redbirds. Washington is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.