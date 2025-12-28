Washington and Georgia Tech host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4) Atlanta; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after Lamar Washington scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 95-81 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-1 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 6.1.

The Rattlers have gone 0-6 away from home. Florida A&M has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Sylla is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Baker is shooting 48.7% and averaging 11.1 points for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.