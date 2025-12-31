Warren scores 14, Holy Cross beats Bucknell 65-58 in Patriot League opener

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gabe Warren and Declan Ryan scored 14 points apiece as Holy Cross beat Bucknell 65-58 on…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gabe Warren and Declan Ryan scored 14 points apiece as Holy Cross beat Bucknell 65-58 on Wednesday in the Patriot League opener for both teams.

Warren also added five rebounds for the Crusaders (6-8) and Ryan was 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Tyler Boston shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bison (3-11) were led by Aleksander Pachucki, who posted 17 points. Pat Curtin added 11 points and two steals for Bucknell. Jayden Williams also had 10 points and three steals.

Holy Cross entered halftime up 37-27. Ryan paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Warren’s jump shot with 9:55 left in the second half gave Holy Cross the lead for good at 45-44.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

